ROCKLAND — Bixby Chocolate, the award-winning, woman-owned-and-operated, craft chocolatier, has now won seven national and international awards this year – the most in the company’s 12-year history. The latest are three International Chocolate Awards for the Americas, announced this month by the International Institute of Chocolate and Cacao Tasting. The three awards are:

· Silver Award, Micro-batch – Plain/Origin Dark Chocolate Bars: Bixby Chocolate, Belize 70% Dark Chocolate Bar

· Silver Award, Milk Chocolate Bars with an Infusion or Flavouring: Bixby Chocolate, Maine Grains Oat Milk Bar

· Bronze Award, Dark Chocolate Bars with an Infusion or Flavouring: Bixby Chocolate, Split Rock Bourbon Bar 70% Dark Chocolate.

In May, Bixby Chocolate won four 2023 national sofi™ Awards, presented by the Specialty Food Association, which produces the world-renowned Fancy Food Shows. The four awards are:

· Gold Winner, Confectionery (Non-Chocolate): Bixby Chocolate, Allagash Sixteen Counties® Spicy Chili Beer Brittle

· Gold Winner, Chocolate – Dark: Bixby Chocolate, Haiti Dark Chocolate Bar

· Gold Winner, Chocolate – Milk and White: Bixby Chocolate, Maine Grains Oat Milk Chocolate Bar

· New Product Winner, Chocolate – Milk and White: Bixby Chocolate, Maine Grains Oat Milk Chocolate Bar.

“These national and international awards underscore the elite quality of Bixby Chocolates,” said Kate McAleer, founder, owner, and CEO of Bixby Chocolate. “We know how wonderful our products are, but it’s especially gratifying and important to have it recognized so prominently.”

Bixby Chocolates are available nationally, regionally, and locally: through Whole Foods, Walmart, Hannaford, Market Basket, Stonewall Kitchen, and other major retail outlets; online at www.bixbychocolate.com, and wherever fine chocolates are sold.



Bixby Chocolate is an award-winning, certified woman-owned-and-operated, craft chocolatier based in a 125-year-old former ice plant on the working waterfront of Rockland. Founded in 2011, Bixby Chocolate won in 2023 more national sofi™ awards, presented annually by the Specialty Food Association, than any other company in the nation.