An Augusta man accused of causing a deadly crash in Turner last December now faces charges of criminal speeding.

Jacob Diaz, 24, has been charged with criminal speeding and violating conditions of release, according to the Sun Journal.

Diaz was arrested Monday after allegedly speeding on College Road in Greene, the Sun Journal reported.

That happened while Diaz was out on bail while awaiting trial for his alleged role in a deadly crash last December.

Diaz was allegedly racing an Army green Dodge pickup truck north on Route 4, also known as Auburn Road, about 9:50 a.m. on Dec. 11, 2022, when he passed a tractor-trailer in a 2006 Chevrolet Silverado and collided with a blue 2016 Hyundai Sonata driven by 79-year-old Carol Ivers of Fayette as she turned onto Route 4 from Upper Street, the Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Office said at the time.

Ivers — who was heading to Brunswick to deliver Christmas gifts to her family — died at the scene.

Diaz and his passenger, 23-year-old Alana Hartford of Leeds, were ejected. The two were taken to a local hospital.

Diaz faces manslaughter, aggravated driving to endanger, reckless conduct and criminal speeding charges related to that crash. He has denied those charges.

The second driver, 34-year-old Curtis Randy Fogg, also faces a manslaughter charge, among other violations, according to the Sun Journal.

In April, a judge lowered Diaz’s bail from $100,000 to $10,000 with strict conditions. Under those conditions, Diaz could still drive to work and other select destinations, the Sun Journal reported.

He was being held without bail Tuesday at the Androscoggin County Jail in Auburn.