A substitute teacher at Gray-New Gloucester High School was arrested after he reportedly assaulted a 14-year-old boy by the throat at a Tuesday event.

Robert Doyle is accused of grabbing the teenager by the throat at a sport event on Tuesday evening, according to Capt. Kerry Joyce of the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Department.

Doyle has been arrested and faces a Class B aggravated assault charge. He is currently being held at the Cumberland County Jail, and bail was set at $5,000, according to Joyce.

The student’s name is not being released, and further details were not available on Wednesday. An investigation is ongoing.