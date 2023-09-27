A substitute teacher at Gray-New Gloucester High School was arrested after he reportedly assaulted a 14-year-old boy by the throat at a Tuesday event.

Robert Doyle is accused of grabbing the teenager by the throat at a sport event on Tuesday evening, according to Capt. Kerry Joyce of the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Department.

Doyle has been arrested and faces a Class B aggravated assault charge. He is currently being held at the Cumberland County Jail, and bail was set at $5,000, according to Joyce.

The student’s name is not being released, and further details were not available on Wednesday. An investigation is ongoing.

Leela Stockley is an alumna of the University of Maine. She was raised in northern Maine, and loves her cat Wesley, her puppy Percy and staying active in the Maine outdoors.