The second half of the regular season is now among us, and teams are busy jostling to improve their playoff seeding come late October. Here are four games happening in northern Maine that could have postseason implications.

Orono at Dexter/Piscataquis, Saturday at 1 p.m.

After Orono’s 44-18 win over undefeated Bucksport last Friday, the Red Riots now stand alone atop the 8-player small North standings. But right behind them is 3-1 Dexter, who is coming off a huge win over Madawaska and even beat Orono once last season.

Dexter was the region’s top seed last year, and Orono has replaced them as the team to beat, led by its explosive offense and hungry corps of upperclassmen.

Orono is averaging 48.8 points per game this year, with quarterback Jack Brewer, running back Ben Francis and wide outs Will Francis and Pierce Walston highlighting an offensive group that can score at the drop of a hat.

“It’s any given night for any of our skill guys,” Walston said. “We all have that one goal, to get that gold ball.”

Dexter is capable of snapping Orono’s undefeated streak, however, considering it has averaged a solid 35.8 points per game this season and will be playing the Red Riots at home. If Dexter were to pull off the upset, it would leapfrog Orono into first place, and throw a wrench in the region’s power rankings.

“Our approach is always one game at a time. We don’t overlook anybody,” Orono head coach Bob Sinclair said after the Bucksport win. “We’ve got a bullseye on us, and we have to accept that responsibility.”

Foxcroft Academy at Medomak Valley, Friday at 7 p.m.

Reigning Class D champions Foxcroft and reigning Class C North champions Medomak Valley are two undefeated teams primed for a great battle this weekend.

Foxcroft has been a juggernaut this season, most recently dispatching Hermon 48-0 and Madison 68-0 en route to a +212 point differential through four games. They are led by a stacked senior class looking for a third consecutive state title, including quarterback Wyatt Rayfield, running back Gage Beaudry and utility man Kemsley Marsters.

Medomak, meanwhile, has been quietly consistent this fall, racking up sizable victories over Hampden Academy, Brewer, Nokomis and Hermon by an average of 22 points. Similar to last year, the Panthers are fielding a run-first offense that is extremely solid, led by seniors Aaron Reed and Chase Peaslee. Reed has 814 all-purpose yards and 13 touchdowns this year.

Although this game has no implications for the regional standings, it should be extremely competitive and equally as informative about the Maine playoff picture. Both Foxcroft and Medomak are in need of a true test, and only one team can remain undefeated.

“We expect to be a very successful playoff team, 15-year Foxcroft head coach Dan White said. “That’s the bar we want to achieve.”

“We’re off to a good start,” Medomak Valley head coach Ryan Snell said. “We have to continue what we’re doing as a program.”

Winnacunnet (NH) at Bangor, Saturday at 1:30 p.m.

Bangor is coming off a tough 21-14 loss to Lewiston, and needs all the wins it can get to stay competitive in the Class A North race. This week’s opponents, the Winnacunnet Warriors of Hampton, New Hampshire, are having a winless season so far, but their true strength level is relatively unknown around Maine.

Regardless of how much of a challenge Winnacunnet is, the matchup will give Bangor a taste of New Hampshire football, and a fresh test for the 2-2 Rams. Similar to Bangor, Winnacunnet is a school of 1,000 students and participates in the highest flight of high school football in New Hampshire.

“Winnacunnet is a good team with what looks like a very good quarterback,” Bangor head coach Dave Morris said. “We are expecting a challenge from them. Our guys will respond well.”

Winnacunnet is led by junior quarterback Riley McDaniel, who will face off against a Bangor defensive front starring co-captains Isaac Osborne and Zac Cota. The senior Osborne has been a nuisance to opposing offensive linemen all season, and the sophomore Cota has a knack for picking off quarterbacks.

On offense, the Rams will be led by senior quarterback Jack Schuck, sophomore running back Kyle Johnson, and junior wide receiver Jackson Varney. Johnson and Varney are each averaging one touchdown per game, and Schuck has proven himself as a dual-threat playmaker when hurried.

Windham at Portland, Friday at 7 p.m.

With Oxford Hills’ 21-14 loss to Leavitt this past Saturday, the Portland Bulldogs are the only undefeated team remaining in Class A North. Right behind them in the standings are the 3-1 Windham Eagles, who are coming off a tough loss to Thornton Academy and would love to end Portland’s undefeated streak on its own turf.

Spearheading Windham’s attack is lightning-quick senior running back Marcus Tillery, who had three touchdowns against Bangor before being injured and not returning. Against Thornton, Tillery and the Eagles were stifled by a physical Thornton defensive line, but can bounce back this Friday with a week to recuperate and lick their wounds.

Meanwhile, Portland has beaten Thornton Academy, Edward Little and Lewiston, while also winning a forfeited game against Falmouth. Through three played games, Portland has outscored its opponents 122-40, and Windham could very well be next on its list.

The Bulldogs’ flashy start has been powered by the legs of senior utility man Reegan Buck, the arm of junior quarterback Louis Thurston and the leadership of first-year head coach Sean Green.

Win or lose, both Portland and Windham are expected to be solid playoff teams, but one will definitely have a reality check on Friday night.