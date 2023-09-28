ELLSWORTH — Inspired by the hit holiday movie, “Elf the Musical” is a nonstop joyous celebration of Christmas cheer! ELF is directed by Nick Turner, with musical direction by Sarah Phillips.



Prepare 16-32 bars of an age-appropriate musical theater song. Please bring sheet music for the accompanist, with the part you are singing clearly marked. A cappella singing will not be accepted. You may sing to an accompaniment track if you have a Bluetooth-capable device.



Be prepared to list all rehearsal and/or performance date conflicts. (If you are cast and then add excessive conflicts, you will be dropped from the cast.) You may be asked to sing and/or read from the script. You may be asked to learn a short dance combination. See the character breakdown and more at Auditions.

WHAT: Auditions for ELF

WHERE: The Grand Auditorium. 165 Main Street. Ellsworth, ME.

WHEN: Wednesday, Oct. 11 6-8 p.m. and Saturday, Oct. 14 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

*Please arrive within the first hour and be prepared to stay until the end.

ALL ROLES ARE OPEN. Everyone is welcome. (Limited roles for children.)