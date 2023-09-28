We’re now in the second half of Maine high school football’s regular season, and games are becoming increasingly important as teams get closer to the playoffs. Each of the last few weeks, I’ve correctly predicted the winners of 75 percent of games, but let’s see if I can get seven of eight this time around.

Based on results from the past few weeks, as well as 2022 matchups and a slew of other factors, here are my predictions for eight North games on Friday and Saturday.

Hampden Academy at Old Town

Prediction: Hampden 26, Old Town 12

This Bangor-area rivalry game will be an interesting matchup between two rebuilding programs trying to rebrand themselves. Both squads have several new faces, including first-year head coach Robenson Saintard (Hampden) and second-year head coach Charles Beale (Old Town). The winless Old Town Coyotes have held their opponents to only 21.5 points per game, but have struggled offensively, so I expect the Broncos to improve to 3-2 Friday night.

Winnacunnet (New Hampshire) at Bangor

Prediction: Bangor 28, Winnacunnet 14

Saturday afternoon’s matchup between the Bangor Rams and the Winnacunnet Warriors of Hampton, New Hampshire, is a tough one to predict, solely because the two teams play in entirely different states. If their records are any indication, however, the 2-2 Rams should get their third win of the season over the 0-4 Warriors, but don’t expect Winnacunnet to fall over too easily. The team plays in the top flight of New Hampshire football and were runners-up in the state just two seasons ago.

Foxcroft Academy at Medomak Valley

Prediction: Foxcroft 30, Medomak 20

The Foxcroft Ponies and Medomak Panthers are both undefeated so far this season, and headline northern Maine’s game of the week. Led by a powerful running game, Medomak was a Class C state finalist last year, and has outscored opponents 128-42 this season. But Foxcroft has been even better, outscoring opponents 218-6, and are on track for a third consecutive Class D state title. The running back matchup of Aaron Reed (Medomak) and Gage Beaudry (Foxcroft) will be a treat to watch, as Foxcroft improves to 5-0 Friday night.

Madison/Carrabec at Belfast

Prediction: Belfast 24, Madison/Carrabec 6

After starting the season with two big losses to Lisbon and John Bapst, the Belfast Lions have roared back into playoff contention, rallying off gutty wins over Old Town and Winslow the past two weeks. Moving senior Elias Higgins to tailback and sophomore Luke Littlefield to quarterback has paid dividends for head coach Art Fairbrother and company, and a winless Madison squad shouldn’t be a big problem for Belfast. With a win, the Lions could catapult themselves to an above-.500 record for the first time since the pandemic.

Orono at Dexter/Piscataquis

Prediction: Orono 54, Dexter/Piscataquis 24

Orono had its biggest challenge of the year last week in 3-0 Bucksport, but dominated the second half en route to a convincing 44-18 victory over the Golden Bucks. Dexter should be another good test for the Red Riots, considering the Tigers beat Orono once in the regular season last year and have another solid record (3-1) this season, but probably won’t be able to usurp undefeated Orono. Led by Jack Brewer, Will Francis and Pierce Walston, the Red Riots’ offense has been too explosive, and will likely plow through Dexter this Saturday.

Windham at Portland

Prediction: Portland 42, Windham 21

The Portland Bulldogs are the only undefeated team remaining in Class A North, and the Windham Eagles are right behind them at 3-1. Senior running back Marcus Tillery has been great for the Eagles so far this season, and the Bulldogs are also fielding a solid offense led by junior quarterback Louis Thurston and senior utility man Reegan Buck. Unfortunately for Windham, Portland edged out Thornton 35-28 in week one, and Thornton went one to trounce Windham 37-6 this past week. If last week’s game is any indication, Portland will improve to 5-0.

Skowhegan at Messalonskee

Prediction: Messalonskee 44, Skowhegan 12

The pecking order has shifted in Class B North, as reigning champs Skowhegan have started 1-3, while the usually not-competitive Messalonskee is beating its opponents by an average of 35.8 points per game. A hungry upperclassmen corps of Tatum Doucette, Sam Dube, Brady Brunelle and more have dominated on offense, and a young Skowhegan defense should be no match for the Eagles on Friday night.

Stearns/Schenck at Ellsworth

Prediction: Stearns/Schenck 48, Ellsworth 30

After losses to two solid teams in Bucksport and Orono, the Millinocket co-op has shown what its made of in weeks three and four, dominating Mattanawcook 58-12 and then Houlton 62-28. Ellsworth should mark three in a row for Stearns/Schenck, considering Ellsworth’s two-game losing streak and 1-3 overall record. Ellsworth is capable of scoring touchdowns, and has home field advantage, but it won’t be enough to beat a rolling Millinocket team on Friday.