One of the most popular New England bands of all time rolled into Bangor this week for a Wednesday night concert at the Maine Savings Amphitheater.

The Dropkick Murphys performed with guest artists The Interrupters and Jesse Ahern. It was the Boston punk band’s third show on the Bangor Waterfront, after concerts in 2011 and 2017.

Playing classic hits including “Shipping Up to Boston,” “Tessie” and “Rose Tattoo,” the band brought its signature Celtic-tinged take on punk rock to the Queen City.

It was the second-to-last show in the 2023 season at the Maine Savings Amphitheater, with a concert from the Goo Goo Dolls and Fitz and the Tantrums set to close out the season on Friday.

Photographer Jodi Devost, who has been documenting most of the concerts this summer in Bangor, was on hand to shoot both the Dropkicks and their guests. The concert was also Waterfront Concerts’ annual free night for the military, first responders and medical professionals, with free concert tickets for active military, veterans, firefighters, police officers, EMTs, nurses and other qualifying professionals.

Click photo to expand to full size. Use arrows to navigate gallery in full-screen.

Opening for the band were The Interrupters, a Los Angeles ska punk band, and Jesse Ahern, a Boston-area folk-punk songwriter.