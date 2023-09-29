BANGOR — The Bangor City Council recently approved funding for the Health Equity Alliance to hire a part-time syringe waste specialist to remove syringe litter on both public and private property in Bangor.

Syringe litter has been a growing concern among residents and businesses, and the city council believes this is a positive step forward in addressing the issue. HEAL is very experienced in the handling of used syringes and can do so safely and efficiently.

The collaboration will officially begin on Oct. 1. As of that date, individuals and businesses can submit requests for the removal of syringe litter by calling 207-888-1998 or emailing syringepickup@mainehealthequity.org. HEAL is a non-profit located at 304 Hancock Street, Suite 3B, Bangor, Maine.

Requests will be responded to in the order in which they are received, and pick-ups are expected to occur Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., excluding holidays.

The City of Bangor and HEAL are excited about this collaboration and believe strongly it will serve to create a safer community for all.