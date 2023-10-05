MDI's Corin Baker heads the ball away from the goal during a game vs Old Town on Thursday night in Old Town, Maine. Credit: Kim Higgins / BDN

Neither the Trojans nor the Coyotes were able to gain an advantage on Thursday night in Old Town, with the game ending in a 0-0 draw.

Rather evenly matched, the two sides also played into extra time the last time they faced off, with Mount Desert ending up winning 1-0 at home.

With Thursday night’s draw, MDI moves to 4-5-1 and Old Town to 2-7-2.

“It was a solid game all around,” Old Town senior defender Bryson Madden said Thursday. “Last time we got unlucky in overtime, and this time the defenses just came out on top.”

MDI’s Cameron Graham passes the ball away under strong pressure from Old Town’s Bryson Madden during a game on Thursday night in Old Town, Maine. Credit: Kim Higgins / BDN

In the first half, both teams exhibited great ball control, stringing together smart passes, dangerous headers and smooth through balls. Playing solid soccer, Old Town and MDI combined for six corners, 15 shots, and five shots on goal in the first 40 minutes of play.

As the night went on, however, the game got a little more physical and a little more uncoordinated. Undermanned, both teams were clearly very dogged midway through the second half, but never got too chippy.

Visual Portfolio, Posts & Image Gallery for WordPress

MDI’s Cameron Graham protects the ball from Old Town’s Kameron Plourde during a game on Oct. 5, 2023 in Old Town, Maine.

MDI’s Riley Donahue tracks the ball during a game vs Old Town on Oct. 5, 2023 in Old Town, Maine.

The Old Town Soccer team meets on the field before the start of a game against MDI on October 5, 2023 in Old Town, Maine.

Old Town’s Teddy Stoup takes a shot during a game vs MDI on Oct. 5, 2023 in Old Town, Maine.

Old Town coach Mark Graffam watches from the sidelines during a game vs MDI on Oct. 5, 2023 in Old Town, Maine.

MDI’s Colin Sullivan settles the ball during a game vs Old Town on Oct. 5, 2023 in Old Town, Maine.

MDI’s Martin Hurley and Old Town’s Teddy Stoup battle for the ball during a game on Oct. 5, 2023 in Old Town, Maine.

MDI goalkeeper Rykin Hamor kicks the ball away during a game vs Old Town on Oct. 5, 2023 in Old Town, Maine.

MDI’s Sig Reinholdt passes the ball during a game vs Old Town on Oct. 5, 2023 in Old Town, Maine.

MDI head coach Max Mason talks to his team before the second overtime period in a game vs Old Town on October 5, 2023 in Old Town, Maine. The game ended in a nil – nil tie.

“That’s just what happens when teams get tired,” MDI senior defender Miles Burr said. “They’re a fun team [to play] with.

Old Town and MDI combined for only two shots goal and eight shots total in the second half and extra time.

Old Town goalkeeper Ian Bryant makes a save during a game vs MDI on Thursday night in Old Town, Maine. Credit: Kim Higgins / BDN

It was somewhat of a must-win for Old Town, who are now a loss away from being eliminated from playoff contention. But the Coyotes are hopeful they’ll be able to round the corner in time.

“We’re on the uptick,” senior Evan Closson said. “We’re looking better and better every game, and just have to put it all together.”

Old Town plays Presque Isle away and then Orono at home next Monday and Wednesday, while MDI will play Hermon away and George Stevens Academy at home on those days.

Sam Canfield is a recent graduate of the University of Michigan, and the Bangor Daily News' newest sports reporter. He loves to examine the narratives and motivations behind Maine's most exciting athletes...