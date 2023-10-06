The shuttered Deer Isle nursing home’s plans to turn the property into a residential care facility have fallen through.

The former Island Nursing Home sought to sell naming rights in August to aid in fundraising efforts and allow it to open its doors once again. However, the board of directors came to the conclusion this week that it would not be feasible to provide residential care at the facility.

Island Nursing Home closed in fall 2021 due to staffing shortages. In order to reopen, the board of directors had sought to fundraise $1.5 million, but received only $500,000 after a monthslong campaign.

“After many months of exploring every possible avenue to use this facility to care for our senior population, it is apparent that the funding and the staffing is simply not there for Island Nursing Home to reopen in this fashion,” said Leon Weed, president of the Island Nursing Home Board of Directors.

The board is now looking into other uses for the facility, and will hold a public meeting to discuss options within the next few weeks.