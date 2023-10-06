DAMARISCOTTA — Chats with Champions is proud to present Chris (Priscilla) Chapman on Thursday, Oct. 12 at 10 a.m. in the Porter Meeting Hall of Skidompha Library. Chapman grew up on the Chapman Farm in Damariscotta and has written “Farm Raised, Stories from a Damariscotta Childhood”. She will discuss her early life there and read excerpts from her book.

Chapman grew up in Damariscotta on the Chapman Farm, which had been in her family for many generations. When it was sold to Inn Along The Way, she was asked to write some stories about growing up on the farm. Gathering family photos to spark her memory, she began to write in earnest, and a few years later her book was the result.

Farm Raised is a collection of 51 stories, photographs, and illustrations that gives readers a journey through the antics and happenings she experienced. The stories come alive in this memoir about everyday life on the farm in transition and how it shaped the lives of those who lived there. Often humorous, sometimes poignant, these stories give you a glimpse of life in the fifties and sixties in Damariscotta.

Chapman now lives in Nobleboro on Damariscotta Lake. She is a retired art educator and enjoys working in her studios, time at the lake and traveling with friends and coming home.

Chats with Champions is a free community offering from Skidompha Library at 184 Main Street, Damariscotta. Sherman’s Maine Coast Book Shops generously sponsors this program. For more information, please get in touch with the library at 207-887-0919.