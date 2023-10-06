The Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Office is on the lookout for 58-year-old Michael King of Poland.

King has not been seen since Sept. 27, according to officials. He left his dog behind, and his family and friends have not been able to contact him, and believe he may be in danger.

King may be driving a maroon 2016 Chevrolet Silverado pickup, with Maine license plate 2454VP.

Further details about what King may have been wearing were not available.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact the Regional Communication Center at 207-753-2599 or your local law enforcement agency.