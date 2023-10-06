The Maine State Police on Friday morning arrested a man in connection with the Christmas Day 2022 killing of an Edgecomb toddler.

Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit arrested 29-year-old Tyler Witham-Jordan of Edgecomb, and charged him with murder in connection with the Dec. 25, 2022 death of 3-year-old Makinzlee Handrahan. Witham-Jordan was the child’s mother’s boyfriend at the time of her death.

Maine State Police spokesperson Shannon Moss said Witham-Jordan is being held at Two Bridges Jail in Wiscasset and will likely have his first court appearance next week.

The mother of the slain toddler requested a protection from abuse order against Witham-Jordan two days after her daughter’s death, the BDN previously reported. The judge granted a temporary order the same day. The BDN is not naming the mother because she is allegedly the victim of abuse.

In the application filed in Wiscasset District Court, the mother asked for protection for herself, two children, ages 7 and 9, and a dog. She did not mention Makinzlee in the request. She described Witham-Jordan as a dating partner who formerly or presently lived in the same household. She also described him as “verbally, mentally, and physically abusive.”

The protection order was dismissed by a judge at the mother’s request two weeks later, according to the Portland Press Herald.

