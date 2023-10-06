AUGUSTA, Maine — Absentee ballots will be available at Maine municipal offices on Tuesday, opening voting on a long list of state referendum questions and local elections in some areas.

If you don’t want to wait until Nov. 7 to cast your vote, here is what you need to know about getting your absentee ballot and making sure it is counted.

How do I get an absentee ballot?

You can get absentee ballots by requesting them online through the Maine secretary of state’s office or getting them in person or by phone from your city hall or town office. Military service members and overseas voters can request ballots from the secretary of state’s office.

Remember that Maine does not make you cite any reason to get an absentee ballot.

Can I cast my ballot at my municipal office?

Yes. Maine effectively uses absentee ballots as a system of early voting. When ballots become available at your local office on Tuesday, you can cast your ballot there in the presence of the clerk. It will be sealed and counted on Election Day.

The deadline for voting this way is the Thursday before the election. That is Nov. 2, so mark it on your calendar if you’re a procrastinator.

When do I need to return my absentee ballot?

Ballots can be returned in person to your local clerk or placed in a designated drop box, if available, until 8 p.m. on Election Day.

You should allow more time if you are mailing it back to your clerk. To ensure your ballot arrives on time by mail, the U.S. Postal Services advises sending it out at least a week before the election. That is probably conservative, but it virtually ensures that there will be no problems.

Remember that there will be a state ballot alongside any municipal ballots. If there are multiple pages of ballots to return, you may need to put two stamps on your envelope.

How do I track my ballot?

If you have already requested a ballot, the secretary of state’s office offers a look-up tool that can track the status of your request through its return to your clerk. Call your local office if you made a request another way.

What if my ballot is rejected?

A small percentage of absentee ballots are rejected in every election. The most common reason is ballots arriving after the deadline. The next most common reason is voters forgetting to sign the envelope, so be sure to sign the flap on the back.

If you know your absentee ballot has been rejected, you can request another absentee ballot or just vote in person.