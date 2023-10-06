Entering this season, Xavier Holmes had never made a tackle for the University of Maine’s football team through his first two campaigns.

But the sophomore defensive end is making up for lost time this fall.

Holmes is currently sixth on the team in tackles with 20, leads the team with two fumble recoveries, and is tied for the lead in tackles for lost yardage (3.5) and sacks (1.5).

This is Holmes’ first year as a starter, having appeared in two games in 2021 and hardly played at all last season only on special teams. He said last season was “humbling,” and admitted he had a hard time mastering the playbook under the new coaching staff.

But it was also a valuable year for his development, he said.

“Everybody wants to play. Everybody wants to be that guy. But I was able to sit back and see how the older guys operated and how they carried themselves. And they helped me out,” said the 6-foot-3, 245-pound Holmes. “My coaches and teammates were always talking to me, feeding me with positive energy.”

UMaine sophomore defensive end Xavier Holmes (#90) is currently sixth on the team in tackles. Credit: Linda Coan O'Kresik / BDN

Holmes waited for an opportunity to start behind veteran ends Jamehl Wiley, Xavier Mitchell and Khairi Manns. Wiley and Mitchell used up their eligibility last season and Manns transferred to the University of Colorado.

“It’s a process. You can’t learn it all in a day. I’m thankful now. And I’m trying to take on more of a leadership role,” Holmes said.

Holmes also leads the team in quarterback hurries with four. A quarterback hurry is when a defensive player forces the quarterback to release the ball earlier than he wants to, or when he flushes the quarterback out of the pocket and chases him.

“He had to put on a lot of weight and he’s done that. His commitment in the weight room is outstanding,” said UMaine head coach Jordan Stevens, a former All-Coastal Athletic Association defensive end. “That strength he has gained has helped his confidence. He’s a guy we can trust to do everything on the field.”

Defensive coordinator Jeff Comissiong said Holmes “works his tail off” and is always watching film and asking questions to improve himself.

“He can do multiple things for us. He is an explosive kid. He does a good job rushing the quarterback and he is powerful at the point of attack. And he keeps getting better,” Comissiong said.

Holmes, a Clarksburg, Maryland, native, said his coaches and teammates continue to help him and that he has a wonderful support group at home, including his father, Erol Holmes, mother Renee Winter and stepfather Ray Winter.

They will be at Saturday’s game at Richmond.

Holmes had an outstanding career prior to UMaine, including being chosen the Clarksburg High School Most Valuable Player in 2019 as well as all conference. He then moved on to Jireh Prep Academy in North Carolina, where he helped lead the team to its first undefeated season. He had 12 sacks in 2020, 21 tackles for loss and three forced fumbles.

He forced a fumble and recovered it on the first play from scrimmage in last Saturday’s 56-28 win over Stony Brook. It led to a UMaine touchdown.

“I love that guy to death,” said UMaine junior cornerback Kahzir “Buggs” Brown. “He is a great player and a high energy guy. He keeps me going in the game. Sometimes I’m tired and breathing hard and he will say ‘Come on, Buggs. You got it. We’ve got to make plays.’”

Holmes loves being a defensive end and its challenges.

“Some days you get [knocked down] one play and then you go out and make a [good] play on the next one. And vice versa. No matter how great you feel today, you can get humbled tomorrow. It’s like life,” Holmes said.

He wasn’t sure he would ever get a chance to play Division I football until UMaine offered him an opportunity.

“I was kind of down but my mom and dad really helped me through the process. I knew God had a plan for me, my friends had a plan for me and my family had a plan for me,” he said. “I’m thankful for this opportunity.”

Holmes enjoys the laid back atmosphere and outdoor life in Maine, but one thing is missing from his time here so far.

“I haven’t seen a moose yet,” he said.