As polarized as Americans seem to be at this time, there is an issue that we agree on: Approximately 80 percent of those polled, regardless of political affiliation, agree that we should prohibit spending by foreign governments and corporations controlled by foreign governments in our elections.

Foreign governments currently cannot contribute to candidate campaigns. However, they can contribute to state referendum campaigns. This loophole allows corporations controlled by foreign governments to spend in referendums unless explicitly prohibited by state law.

In November, Maine voters will have an opportunity to vote on a ballot measure that will put an end to this practice. If passed it would make Maine one of a growing number of states and municipalities to ban foreign government spending in referendums.

In addition, the ballot measure would affirm Maine’s support for an anti-corruption amendment to the U.S. Constitution that will allow for reasonable limits to be placed on money in our elections. This policy also has wide bipartisan support from Mainers.

If you are a Mainer who is convinced that big money has too much influence in our elections, I urge you to vote yes on ballot Question 2 in November.

Bonnie Sammons

Belgrade