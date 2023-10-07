Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com

On Labor Day weekend, a woman was recorded approaching a group of young children playing paddle ball on Moody Beach in Wells, angrily ordering them to leave, and threatening to call the police if they refused. The video was shared widely and made the local news. This is a scene we witness increasingly every summer as more “Private Beach” signs are erected and more of us are confronted for simply trying to enjoy Moody Beach. We, the public, are packed onto 1 percent of Moody Beach while the rest lies virtually empty.

It’s time for both the town of Wells and the state of Maine to publicly take a stand and overturn what I believe was an erroneous and unconstitutional 1989 ruling, which turned Maine beaches into hostile environments. This situation is counter productive for both the reputation and economy of the state. I think those children and others like them will carry with them forever the memory of that moment of fear that they could be arrested simply for playing a game on the beach. Is this the legacy Maine wants to leave to its children?

Jeannie Connerney

Free Moody Beach

Wells