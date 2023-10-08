PRESQUE ISLE, Maine — The driver of a vehicle involved in a fatal crash at the intersection of the Connector Road and State Road Saturday night was arrested for manslaughter.

William Ofria was driving a vehicle that crashed with a vehicle operated by Nichole Martin at the intersection of Route 163 and Route 227, according to Presque Isle police. Martin was taken to AR Gould Hospital where she died.

Police said Ofria was charged with operating under the influence of intoxicants and additionally charged with manslaughter. He was taken to the Aroostook County Jail in Houlton where he is being held without bail.

Presque Isle police declined to provide more details on Sunday. Sgt. Kyle White is the lead investigator of the crash.