Strong winds accompanying a major rain storm Saturday night into Sunday left nearly 14,000 customers without electricity, mostly along the Maine coast.

Versant listed 12,442 customers without power as of 11 a.m. Sunday, most in Hancock County. Some customers in Washington and Penobscot counties were also without power. The total was down from more than 17,000 outages earlier in the day.

By 4 p.m., the total was down to 6,787 still without electricity.

CMP reported 1,422 outages with most in Cumberland County at 11 a.m., and that total was down to 174 by 6 p.m. Sunday.

Both utility companies said crews are working to restore power.