ELLSWORTH, Maine — Parts of Maine saw heavy rain and high winds over the weekend, and in Ellsworth, a wash-out is now impacting traffic.

Officials say Bayside Road was impassable Saturday with crews working on repairs after a part of the road washed away.

Cars can use the road on Monday morning, but it’s been reduced to one lane with officials saying the traffic pattern will remain in place for the foreseeable with work now underway to repair the road.