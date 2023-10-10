ORONO — Get a first-hand look, feel and taste of innovative research from the University of Maine’s research centers by attending the Graduate School’s Imagine That! Tours 1–4 p.m. Friday, Oct. 13 during Homecoming and Family and Friends Weekend.

Explore first-class labs, studios and other facilities and the cutting-edge technology students and faculty use to conduct their work. Graduate students will provide guided tours and discuss their research and creative endeavors.

Tour locations include the Wes Jordan Athletic Training Complex at Lengyel Hall, BioHome3D, the Climate Change Institute, the Digital and Spatial History Lab, the Ferland Engineering Education and Design Center, the Foster Center for Innovation, the Frontier Institute for Sensor Technologies, the Matthew Highlands Food Pilot Plant, the Hudson Museum, the Immersive Mathematics in Rendered Environments Laboratory, the Innovative Media Research and Commercialization Center, the VEMI Lab and the Versant Power Astronomy Center and Jordan Planetarium.

Tours will commence at each location every 30 minutes, allowing attendees to tailor their experience to their interests. Participants can pick up a tour passport and map at Buchanan Alumni House, the Graduate School in Stodder Hall or at any of the tour sites. Stamped passports may be turned in at the Graduate School for a variety of prizes. Coffee, cocoa and cookies also will be available, and participants can take their pictures with a special guest.

The event is free and open to the public. Advanced registration is recommended, and can be done on the event webpage.

Imagine That! Tours are part of the Graduate School’s centennial celebration. Formed in 1923, the school has a long history of graduate education, research and creative achievement, supporting a highly successful and diverse group of students. Over the years, its academic offerings have expanded to over 150 programs that encompass numerous areas of study, including offshore wind and other renewable energy sources, biomedical sciences, business administration, teaching, psychology and more.