MACHIAS — Healthy Acadia invites community members to join them for a special viewing of “Together: Community Health Champions” on Thursday, Oct. 12 at 5 p.m. at the University of Maine at Machias located at 116 Obrien Avenue. The film screening will be held in the Science 102 in the Science Building.

In 2021, as part of Healthy Acadia’s 20th-year anniversary celebration, the organization embarked on its first-ever, in-house documentary film production which premiered in November 2022, with both an in-person event and a virtual showing. The 33-minute film, “Together: Community Health Champions,” shines a light on six incredible individuals selected through a Washington and Hancock County-wide nomination process as Community Health Champions. These inspirational community members go above and beyond to increase the well-being of our communities, each in their own unique way. Their stories inspire and affirm that we all can and do meaningfully contribute every day to building healthy, resilient communities – and that we do our best work in partnership, together.

The organization recently learned that their film was selected for screening at the American Public Health Association’s (APHA) Public Health Film Festival in November. The film festival is a unique component of American Public Health Association’s Annual Meeting that offers a versatile way to learn and creatively spark the conversation about health. The film festival screens public health films of all types and topics from around the globe – including theme-related pieces and those that explore and highlight public health locally, nationally and globally and demonstrate, educate, inspire and encourage a change for a healthier future. You must be registered for APHA 2023 to watch films and participate in any film festival sessions and events.

Deaf and hard-of-hearing and Spanish language translations are available for the screening events. The events are free and open to all. To register for the event please visit: https://bit.ly/HealthChampionsFilmUMM. An RSVP is not required, but strongly encouraged. For more information find Healthy Acadia on Facebook or visit their website at www.healthyacadia.org.

Healthy Acadia is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that engages in a broad range of initiatives to build healthier communities and make it easier for people to lead healthy lives across Washington and Hancock counties, Maine. Learn more at www.healthyacadia.org.