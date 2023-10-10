Maine’s Nov. 7 ballot features Question 4, which would make the state the second one to enshrine a “right to repair.”

Here’s what you need to know.

The question: Do you want to require vehicle manufacturers to standardize on-board diagnostic systems and provide remote access to those systems and mechanical data to owners and independent repair facilities?

What your vote does: A yes vote would require automakers to standardize on-board diagnostic systems that are now prevalent in the industry and make information from them and parts needed to fix issues accessible to independent garages and owners. A no vote would retain the status quo.

Key context: Maine would be the second state to enshrine a “right to repair” law after Massachusetts easily passed a similar referendum in 2020. It has been on hold in court since then, although federal regulators said last month that the law could be enforced with changes.

It is being supported by generic parts manufacturers and independent auto shops including VIP Tires & Service, who say it will save drivers money and particularly benefit those in rural areas who live far from dealerships. The auto industry opposes it, saying the necessary information is already made available to repair shops that they say want more customer data.

Our coverage: We talked to mechanics about why they think they need this law and tracked the early arguments in the campaign.

Read about Question 2 — Ban on foreign electioneering

Read about Question 3 — Electric utility takeover

Read about Questions 5, 6, 7 and 8 — Constitutional amendments