Maine’s Nov. 7 ballot features Question 2, a far-reaching foreign electioneering ban that would have big implications on utility politics here.

Here’s what you need to know.

The question: Do you want to ban foreign governments and entities that they own, control, or influence from making campaign contributions or financing communications for or against candidates or ballot questions?

What your vote does: A yes vote would ban foreign governments and companies that are at least 5 percent owned by foreign governments from influencing candidate or referendum elections in Maine and urge Maine’s congressional delegation to support an anti-corruption amendment to the U.S. Constitution. A no vote would reject both of those items.

Key context: This question comes out of the 2021 referendum against the CMP hydropower corridor, which represented a fight between CMP and its competitors in the regional energy market. Fighting on CMP’s side was Hydro-Quebec, the provincial-owned company supplying power to the corridor.

Under Question 2, both Hydro-Quebec and Versant, the latter of which is owned by a company whose sole shareholder is the Canadian city of Calgary, Alberta, would be silenced in campaigns. CMP has said it would not be affected, but that is an open question since its Spanish parent is partially owned by Qatar and Norway.

Our coverage: This would have major implications for rising utility-related campaigns in Maine. Gov. Janet Mills vetoed the question earlier this year and has cited opposition from press groups including from one that represents the BDN and other Maine newspapers. Yet it still won strong bipartisan support in the Legislature and is a favorite to pass in November.

Read about Question 3 — Electric utility takeover

Read about Question 4 — ‘Right to repair’

Read about Questions 5, 6, 7 and 8 — Constitutional amendments