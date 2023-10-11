BANGOR — BroGue Insurance & Financial Services is pleased to announce that Maria Cox has joined their team of insurance professionals as a sales agent at 328 Harlow Street in Bangor.

A native of Hermon and a Husson University graduate, Cox worked in her family’s insurance agency, Russell D. Patten Insurance Agency in Hermon, for the past 36 years. Over the years, she managed both the personal and commercial lines departments, along with serving as office manager. Cox is also licensed to write life, health, and disability insurance. She looks forward to working with both new clients and her former clients and is excited to be a part of the BroGue team.

Cox continues to reside in Hermon with her husband and two children. She is an active member of the Bangor YMCA and enjoys camping and traveling. She can be reached at 207-942-3526 or maria@brogueinsurance.com.

BroGue Insurance & Financial Services is a full-service Independent Insurance Agency offering personal, business, life, and health insurance from a variety of carriers. Established by Daniel Guerette in Bangor in 1983, BroGue was purchased by Paul Tracy and Patrick Maguire in 2016. BroGue has been affiliated with the other agencies owned by Tracy and Maguire since 2004, when they became part of North Country Alliance, LLC, a group association of independent insurance agencies with more than 20 locations in Maine.



More information is available at www.brogueinsurance.com or by calling 207-942-3526.