The New England Patriots have been in rough shape since Tom Brady left, and team ownership isn’t happy about it.

Jeff Howe of The Athletic reports that Patriots chairman Robert Kraft has “lamented” the fact that the Patriots haven’t won a playoff game since Brady left the team. Howe also notes that Kraft has “has grown frustrated, if not downright angry, over this shortage of success.”

The report comes on the heels of two of the biggest losses in franchise history. This past week, the Patriots suffered their worst shutout loss at home ever. A week earlier, Belichick lost by the biggest margin of his head coaching career when his team was blown out 38-3 by the Cowboys. All the while, Mac Jones and the Patriots offense as looked abysmal.

Howe argues that Kraft is unlikely to sit idly by if the Patriots’ struggles continue. He’s far from the only one making that point. Boston sports radio talk shows are aflame with incendiary opinions surrounding Belichick’s performance and job security.

MassLive Karen Guregian wrote after Sunday’s loss that Patriots are “beyond bad” and that “legitimate change” soon. Meanwhile, MassLive’s Matt Vautour argues that the Patriots need to start thinking about the future — and not Belichick’s short-term prospects.

The Patriots currently hold one of the NFL’s worst records at 1-4. They now face a pivotal game as they head on the road to take on the Las Vegas Raiders. If New England doesn’t come back with a win. The grumblings surrounding Belichick and the Patriots are only going to grow louder.

At that point, all eyes will be on Kraft.

Story by Nick O’Malley, masslive.com