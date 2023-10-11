Candidates running for Ellsworth City Council are invited to share their views with community members at this public forum

ELLSWORTH — Seven candidates are running for two Ellsworth’s City Council seats. All candidates are invited and encouraged to participate in Meet the Candidates, an in-person forum, on Tuesday, Oct. 17 from 6-8 p.m. at The Grand Theater. The 2023 program is free and open to the public and is sponsored by Main Street manufacturer, Desert Harvest, and produced in partnership with The Ellsworth American, and Heart of Ellsworth.

This annual, nonpartisan forum aims to provide an educational platform for the voting residents of Ellsworth. Events like this raise awareness of local issues and connect community members to participate in our local democracy.

The seven candidates running for City Council are Marc Blanchette, John Linnehan, Patrick Lyons, Ruth Moore, Noah Robidoux, Nancy Smith, and Incumbent Gene Lyons. Cyndi Wood, managing editor of The Ellsworth American, will serve the moderator role. The audience is encouraged to submit questions ahead of time for possible inclusion in the forum. Candidate questions may be submitted via email to news@ellsworthamerican.com.

This year’s event will be held at The Grand Theater in downtown Ellsworth and broadcast live on both the City of Ellsworth and Heart of Ellsworth’s YouTube channels.

Heart of Ellsworth’s board president, Eric Columber said, “Democracy works best with informed participation. Heart of Ellsworth and our partners are proud to produce this event yearly to ensure the voting public can hear from and meet all candidates.”

Heart of Ellsworth selects artwork each year to represent this interesting and informative forum. This year, the chosen artwork is “The Singing Flag,” a painting by Joy Halsted that was donated to Ellsworth City Hall by Richard and Helen Dudman from their private collection. The painting is based on a black and white photo from the early 1900s in which people dressed up to create a “living” flag. The 2023 Meet the Candidate poster and marketing materials featuring “The Singing Flag” were designed by Rachel Yves.



For more information about the Oct. 17 event, email cara@heartofellsworth.com or visit https://www.heartofellsworth.org/meet-the-candidates.