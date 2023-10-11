Credit: Courtesy of MaineFoliage.com

Despite some downage from winds last weekend, peak fall foliage is visible throughout northern and western Maine.

According to this week’s fall foliage report, peak foliage has set in across western Maine and southeastern Aroostook County. Foliage in these areas is rapidly approaching peak and will likely be past peak by the beginning of next week as cooler temperatures take hold.

Although high winds hit some parts of the state in the wake of Post Tropical Storm Philippe last weekend, many areas still have a significant amount of leaf retention and can still offer spectacular views.

“Despite the wind-swept rain we’ve received in the past two weeks, Maine is still showing plenty of color, blended in with the green of the oaks along the immediate coast,” fall foliage spokesperson Gale Ross said Wednesday.

Foliage throughout Down East Maine is mostly showing peak colors, while the midcoast region is just starting to see peak foliage emerge. Depending on whether temperatures hold steady, leaf-peeping opportunities will peak throughout the midcoast over the next week.