The foliage turns bright fall colors on Caribou Mountain on Sept. 17, in Donnell Pond Public Reserved Land in Hancock County. Credit: Courtesy of Aislinn Sarnacki
Credit: Courtesy of MaineFoliage.com

Despite some downage from winds last weekend, peak fall foliage is visible throughout northern and western Maine.

According to this week’s fall foliage report, peak foliage has set in across western Maine and southeastern Aroostook County. Foliage in these areas is rapidly approaching peak and will likely be past peak by the beginning of next week as cooler temperatures take hold.

Although high winds hit some parts of the state in the wake of Post Tropical Storm Philippe last weekend, many areas still have a significant amount of leaf retention and can still offer spectacular views.

“Despite the wind-swept rain we’ve received in the past two weeks, Maine is still showing plenty of color, blended in with the green of the oaks along the immediate coast,”  fall foliage spokesperson Gale Ross said Wednesday.

Foliage throughout Down East Maine is mostly showing peak colors, while the midcoast region is just starting to see peak foliage emerge. Depending on whether temperatures hold steady, leaf-peeping opportunities will peak throughout the midcoast over the next week.

Leela Stockley is an alumna of the University of Maine. She was raised in northern Maine, and loves her cat Wesley, her puppy Percy and staying active in the Maine outdoors.