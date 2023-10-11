PORTLAND — Spinnaker Trust is pleased to welcome Zachary Smolkin, Esq. as vice president, chief trust officer.

Smolkin joins Spinnaker Trust after 13 years at the Boston law firm of Maselan & Jones, P.C. where he worked closely with clients on estate planning, business succession planning, and estate administration. At Spinnaker Trust, in addition to helping clients navigate the complexities of trust administration, Smolkin will oversee the firm’s team of Trust Officers, and collaborate with Spinnaker’s Tax Group, Relationship Managers, and Client Service Teams to assess risk and ensure the proper administration of trusts.

Senior Vice President Caitlin DiMillo, Esq., who has served as Spinnaker’s chief trust officer since 2018 in addition to working with clients, will transition into a new role as a client advisor. In that capacity, she will focus on leading Spinnaker’s efforts to develop new and existing client relationships.

“We’re so pleased to bring Zak on board to oversee our Trustee services and have Caitlin focus on our client advisory work,” said Amanda V. Rand, Esq., president, CEO, and principal of Spinnaker Trust. “As Spinnaker continues to see tremendous growth in all our practice areas, this transition will position us to continue to provide the highest level of service to all our clients.”

A Lowell, Massachusetts native, Smolkin holds his J.D. from Suffolk University Law School, a master of law in taxation from Boston University, and a master’s degree in corporate finance from Bentley College.

DiMillo, who has been with Spinnaker Trust for eight years, and previously worked with the Portland law firm of Hopkinson & Abbondanza, holds her J.D. from the University of Maine School of Law.

“I’m looking forward to focusing on deepening and growing our client relationships, and meeting the evolving needs of our clients,” DiMillo said. “Zak brings valuable experience to our firm and having him step into the role to oversee our Trustee services will help Spinnaker Trust continue to be a leader in this area.”

Spinnaker Trust was recently named one of the 2023 Best Places to Work in Maine for the fifth consecutive year and was recognized as a place of employment that benefits the state’s economy, its workforce, and businesses.



