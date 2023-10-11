CAPE ELIZABETH, Maine — After following the conditions of a purple deer spotted in Cape Elizabeth, the animal was put down by the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife.

A department spokesperson says that at first, they only intended to monitor the deer. He says the animal seemed to be in decent health despite its appearance and was seemingly harmless to other deer in the area.

After closer examination of the deer, the department determined that its health was on the decline and put it down.

The deer had visible purple face and neck swelling. Testing shows that the deer experienced muscle wasting and reduced fat deposits underneath its hide and in its abdomen. The animal also had hair loss and swollen lymph nodes.

The lab states the deer’s symptoms align with those of a bacterial infection called “Bullwinkle syndrome,” but more tests are needed before they can be certain.