Jaipuriyar, Kotlyar selected for expertise innovating systems from the ground up

PORTLAND — Information technology at MEMIC takes a step forward with the recent hires of a vice president of information technology and a solutions-focused software engineer.

Ruchir Jaipuriyar takes MEMIC’s No. 2 tech role as vice president of information technology while Bryan Kotlyar fills a new MEMIC title as director, software engineering. Both began at MEMIC effective Sept. 5.

“I’m very excited to bring on Ruchir and Bryan,” Senior Vice President and Chief Information Officer Jack Yao said. “They’ll bring new and varied talent to bear on a lot of new initiatives brewing at MEMIC.”

Yao described Jaipuriyar as a “do-it-all manager with experience developing sustainable, scalable data pipelines” and Kotlyar as “a savvy technical leader who builds bridges to business goals.”

Jaipuriyar comes to MEMIC from RBC Wealth Management in Minneapolis, where he spent seven years as a technology innovator, most recently as director of data services. In this role, he defined product strategy, created unified processes to manage work intake, aligned service strategies to business partners, enabled teams to build and enhance API solutions, and forged new capabilities to drive innovation.

“I am thrilled to join MEMIC and collaborate with IT and business partners to shape our current and future technology landscape,” Jaipuriyar said.

Kotlyar is a strategic team leader with a history of developing software solutions that create affinity among business units. In his most recent post as senior director of algorithm engineering for S&P Global Platts in New York City, he recruited talent to develop externally facing, enterprise-wide analytical data offerings, and managed the agile development, maintenance, and enhancements of more than 60 platforms, data, and web apps in support of a $70 million recurring revenue stream.

“Being at MEMIC is a great fit for me,” Kotlyar said. “It’s a company that wants its developers to be solutions-focused and responsive to business needs, which is really where I’ve been focused over the balance of my career.”