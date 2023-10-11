The playoffs are right around the corner, and teams are gearing up to play their best football of the year. There are plenty of interesting matchups happening in northern Maine this weekend, and here are four of the most highly anticipated games.

Hermon at Hampden Academy, Friday at 7 p.m.

Hermon and Hampden are both 3-3 and tied for third place in Class C North. But neither of these teams was supposed to be in this position.

Powered by a hard-nosed run game, Hermon has been a regional finalist for two years in a row, and typically sits atop the conference standings. Hampden, meanwhile, got its first winning record since 2013 in Week 5, when it beat Old Town and improved to 3-2.

Hermon is probably the favorite on Friday, but it has more to lose and is desperate to continue its string of success. The Hawks knocked Hampden out of the playoffs last year and are keen on maintaining that pecking order. However, the up-and-coming Broncos are finally feeling confident as a program, and have a golden opportunity to knock Hermon off in front of their home crowd.

This will be an interesting matchup, not just because of what’s at stake in the standings, but also what a win or loss would mean for these coaching staffs, teams and communities.

Messalonskee at Lawrence, Friday at 7 p.m.

Messalonskee and Lawrence both have perfect 4-0 records against Class B North opposition, and this game could decide who wins the conference. But that’s just the tip of the iceberg.

Lawrence has been coached by John Hersom for the past 18 years, who has guided the Bulldogs to annual success and created a hegemon in the region. Messalonskee has struggled in recent memory, only winning five games total the past five years.

But one of those wins came against Lawrence at the end of last season — one of only three victories to Lawrence’s 19 over the past 22 times these teams have played each other. Coincidentally, Messalonskee was coached by Hersom’s protegee, Blair Doucette, who was a quarterback and then assistant coach under Hersom during his days at Messalonskee in the 1990s.

This is a rivalry game that’s been brewing for months now, and represents the old versus the new. A win for Messalonskee in Fairfield would be the first of its kind in ages, and would signify that the Eagles’ renaissance has come full circle.

Edward Little at Bangor, Friday at 6 p.m.

When the 3-3 Rams welcome the 0-6 Red Eddies to Cameron Stadium on Friday, there will be a lot at stake for the home team.

The Bangor Rams suffered an unexpected 55-20 loss to the Cony Rams last week, losing their winning record in the process, and want to prove that they’re having a turnaround season. A loss to a winless Edward Little team would be disheartening as the Rams try to clinch a spot in the postseason.

Only four of six teams can qualify for the Class A North playoffs, and Bangor currently sits on the bubble at fourth in the Crabtree standings, just in front of 2-4 Lewiston. Bangor actually lost to Lewiston earlier this season, and has not yet beaten a Class A team this year.

Bangor needs this win to boost its morale, return to above .500, and strengthen its grasp on the playoff spot it currently has.

Dexter/Piscataquis at Bucksport, Friday at 7 p.m.

Eight-player small North has its final slate of games this weekend, and this matchup between 3-3 Dexter and 5-1 Bucksport is probably the most interesting of them all.

Dexter was last year’s No. 1 seed headed into the playoffs, and is having another decent season this year. Bucksport has been truly dangerous for the last two years and currently sits at second in the conference after finishing third in 2022.

With a win, the Golden Bucks would lock down the No. 2 seed or better, as the Stearns/Schenck co-op team that has a four-game win streak chases them in the standings. The Tigers need a win to help secure the No. 4 seed and home field advantage in the first round of the playoffs and boost their confidence after back-to-back losses to Orono and Stearns/Schenck.