Portland International Jetport will begin offering nonstop flights to New York City next summer.

American Airlines flights will take passengers directly from the jetport to LaGuardia Airport in New York, according to the Portland Press Herald.

Passengers will have the choice of two nonstop flights per day. Tickets for flights starting on June 5 will be available for purchase by next Monday.

A tentative schedule projects that a morning flight leaving LaGuardia at 9:25 p.m., arriving in Portland at around 10:48 a.m. A return flight would leave from the Portland jetport at around 11:20 a.m., arriving in New York City at around 12:55 p.m.

Afternoon flights are tentatively scheduled to depart New York City at around 3:29 p.m., arriving in Portland at around 4:52 p.m. A return flight would leave from Portland at around 5:40 p.m., arriving in New York at around 7:15 p.m.

The Portland jetport offers a slew of other nonstop flights, including destinations in Charleston, South Carolina; Norfolk, Virginia; Pittsburgh; and Tampa, Florida.

The Portland airport is the state’s busiest. It saw record traffic in 2019, when more than 2.18 million traveled through there. But that traffic took a big hit in 2020 amid the global pandemic, with passengers traveling through the jetport falling to 792,571, the lowest than at any point in the past 15 years. That rebounded to 1.97 million last year.