Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com

I woke up last Saturday morning to the devastating news that an astronomical number of Israelis had been killed in a surprise Palestinian attack.

The WABI TV news page told me. Also, the Portland Press Herald, the New York Times, and the Washington Post ran the story as its lead on their front pages.

The Bangor Daily News seemed to completely ignore the situation. Absolutely nothing at first, as if it didn’t happen.

Oh, but don’t worry. The BDN’s front digital page carried stories about a deer trying to eat an apple and emotional support chickens.

Whew, thank goodness the BDN is keeping everyone informed of crucial events. So important to be well informed of these life-enhancing events.

And, please, no crying that the BDN is a “local” newspaper. I think it is a pathetic excuse for a legitimate newspaper. It seems like the BDN frequently ignores international news, much to the detriment of its subscribers.

Surely there is room between the enormously relevant information about deer and emotional support chickens for a bit of world events?

Surely?

Sharon J. Kobritz

Bangor