The National Association of Social Workers, Maine chapter (NASW ME) fully supports both ballot Questions 6 and 8 as we stand up, for, and with the Wabanaki tribes of Maine and for persons under guardianship for mental illness. Both questions address historical inequities and injustices in the Maine Constitution. Resolutions on both issues were passed by our community leaders in the Maine Senate and the Maine House during the last legislative session.

Question 6 restores missing language about treaty obligations, honoring our shared history and the Wabanaki people. Question 8 removes language that could deny the right to vote for persons under guardianship for mental illness, a practice that was deemed unconstitutional by a U.S. District Court judge in Maine in 2001. This will be the third time that the people of Maine will be voting on Question 8. Let’s finally and definitively close this discriminatory practice and change the constitutional language to reflect current best practices.

As president of the board of NASW ME, I urge people to join us and vote yes on Questions 6 and 8.

Julie Schirmer, LCSW

Falmouth