FRYEBURG — The Pace Galleries of Art presents the exhibition opening reception for “Fryeburg, Maine: An Illustrated History” by Brad Fulleron Friday, Oct. 27 from 4-7 p.m. at the Leura Hill Eastman Performing Arts Center. Admission is free.

The book explores the challenges the early settlers faced as they traveled unworn paths in what was still a vast wilderness, and celebrates their triumphs. There was a nobility of spirit that shaped Fryeburg into the community it is today. There are tales of resilience and innovation as industry grew within the town. Each chapter reveals a layer of Fryeburg’s past told through narratives and memories of the early residents.

The art exhibit will include artifacts and paintings from the Samuel Osgood House Museum, as well as prints taken from some of the beautifully restored photographs to be found throughout the book. We expect to see many in attendance as we launch this important work. Books and prints will be available for purchase. We invite all who are interested in Fryeburg and its fascinating history to join us for this event.

Following the opening reception, the exhibition will be open to the public on Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and Thursdays from 1-4 p.m. when Fryeburg Academy is in session. We welcome you at other times by appointment. Please email boxoffice@fryeburgacademy.org, or call 207-544-9066 to schedule a visit at another time. The LHE/PAC is located on the campus of Fryeburg Academy at 18 Bradley Street.