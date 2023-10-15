Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com

Think about the last time you made a major purchase. If you’re like me, you carefully calculated the price right down to the interest charges (if you needed a loan). You knew exactly how much you’d pay every month.

Question 1 would make sure we have that same information anytime certain public entities want to borrow $1 billion or more. Right now, officials are under no obligation to provide it. Just look at Pine Tree Power. There are a lot of $10 billion dollar-plus estimates floating around from proponents and opponents but nobody seems to know for sure what the true costs will be.

Let’s resolve this problem and at the same time give ourselves the right to decide whether we should even be borrowing billions in the first place. Vote yes on Question 1.

Paul Stearns

Former state representative

Guilford