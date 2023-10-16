Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com

You know progressives are putting on the full court press when they drag out celebrities like Stephen King, in order to distort the veracity of their political stances. The Bangor Daily News has done so recently with several references to his 1992 opinions regarding book banning in schools.

Others among us also have a dog in this fight, or rather the minds of children and grandchildren. I’m not sure that “To Kill a Mockingbird” or “The Diary of Anne Frank” are what we are talking about. Demonizing conservative parents on our school boards seems to be a major part of the thrust.

Also, I can’t imagine that many people who are not obsessed with such thinking have a working knowledge of all the groups represented in LGBTQIA+ (or whatever it is this week). Might it be helpful if the gurus of social redefinition at the BDN would publish an ongoing and updating primer for us readers not adequately trained.

I have authentic counseling, teaching and school board experience (50 years). But, because I differ with “newthink,” my opinions are not printed in the paper that I pay $500 a year for and have subscribed to for more than 35 years. What does that tell you about the editorial powers that be and the “inclusive“ interest in a robust discussion of anything?

Donald Mendell

Palmyra