It is with gratitude that I opened my digital copy of the Bangor Daily News on Oct. 14 to find every article on the front page written by BDN staff reporters researching and reporting in-depth on issues of local concern. The BDN lets me know what is happening in Augusta, in local municipalities, opinions on local issues, obituaries, Maine sports and letters to the editor. My digital subscription is a bargain for all that it provides.

I like live coverage of breaking international news, but that requires ready and able reporters living year round throughout the world. The Washington Post provides constant coverage every 15 minutes on some issues. An international staff requires extensive funding and adequate subscription rates.

Type “Associated Press” into your computer search engine or download the “AP app.” All the breaking news is there before your BDN arrives. Newspapers subscribe to this service, but it seems to be free for individuals.

Rather than attempt to have an international news desk, I am pleased to have the BDN focus on issues in which local reporters have expertise and there is staff with paid time to research local concerns.

Carole Beal

Blue Hill