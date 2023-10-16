Bangor Daily News readers were fascinated all weekend by the news that the Maine Wolf Coalition believes it spotted a small family of wolves in Maine.

Footage provided by the organization purports to show an adult male wolf with four of his offspring, taken somewhere in northern Maine in recent weeks.

Debate rages about whether or not these are wolves or coyotes, and if wolves are actually in Maine at all. They’ve been spotted in New York state and in Quebec. Biologists believe they haven’t been present in Maine for decades. But that doesn’t mean they couldn’t return.

Do you think you’ve seen a wolf in Maine? And, even more controversially, do you think you’ve seen a mountain lion — another apex predator, extirpated from the state close to a century ago? Mountain lions have been verifiably spotted in Vermont, New Hampshire, Quebec and New Brunswick, but not in Maine.

Fill out the form below, leave a comment on this story, or send an email to BDN outdoors editor jharris@bangordailynews.com with your experiences having possibly spotted a wolf or a mountain lion in Maine. If you’ve got photos or videos, we’d love to see them!

We’ll do a follow up story if we get enough responses.