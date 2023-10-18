A global singing celebration of well-being on Saturday, Oct. 21

THOMASTON – Nearly one billion people worldwide suffer from some form of mental health condition, according to the United Nations. An estimated one in four people globally will experience a mental health issue in their lifetime. Almost one million people die due to suicide every year. We are experiencing a pandemic of loneliness and isolation.

This year’s World Singing Day will highlight the importance of mental health as people around the world enjoy and connect by singing together in their communities on Saturday, Oct. 21. This year’s WSD Song-of-the-Year that everyone is invited to sing, is “Lean On Me,” fitting for this year’s focus.

Studies have shown that feelings of depression and loneliness lessen when singing with others. Endorphins, a hormone that is released by singing, is associated with feelings of pleasure. Oxytocin is also released while singing, which can alleviate anxiety and stress. Oxytocin also enhances feelings of trust and bonding.

“Every day from the media, we see stories of what’s wrong with the world,” says WSD founder Scott Johnson. “It’s stressful and depressing. Yes, there are problems but there are a lot more things going right. Our focus on the worst of humanity often disconnects us from one another and blinds us to the fact that we’re all part of a global family sharing the same planet, doing the best we can.”

Founded by Johnson in 2012, WSD invites people around the world to share a positive human experience by singing together. “Unlike politics and religion,” says Johnson, “music has the unique power to bring people together of all ages and backgrounds. And it just feels good. Singing with others makes you feel less lonely and more part of the community. As Earth, Wind, and Fire sang ‘Sing a song, it’ll make your day.’”

Watts Hall Community Arts is proud to be the only venue in Maine hosting an official World Singing Day gathering. Mainers of all ages are invited to gather together at Watts Hall, 174 Main Street in Thomaston, on Saturday, Oct. 21 at 3 p.m., to celebrate World Singing Day. The hour-long program will feature familiar, upbeat, family-friendly tunes. Lyric books will be available for anyone who wants one. Light refreshments, generously provided by JoyWell Therapy, will be available.

This event is offered to the community free of charge, but participants are encouraged to pre-register at wattshallcommunityarts.thundertix.com.