YARMOUTH – Nat Tupper, Yarmouth’s town manager since 1991, has announced that he will retire from his position in January of 2024.

“After more than three decades, it’s time for new leadership for Yarmouth and time for me to explore life and interests that I’ve never had time or attention to explore,” said Tupper. “Why leave now? Because we have an outstanding staff with talent, initiative, and dedication. We

have a thoughtful, positive, and ambitious Town Council, and we have a strong, kind, and caring community. We have made investment in the infrastructure and community that will sustain this town for future generations.

“I have been so fortunate and honored to have been part of Yarmouth municipal government since 1991 and to have a career that allows me to make a positive difference for others. The Yarmouth community and the Yarmouth Town Council have welcomed and supported me and my family with kindness, respect, and generosity throughout my term and I am very grateful to all for the privilege of being part of this great team and community.”

Tupper’s retirement caps a 43-year career in municipal government that began right out of graduate school at the University of Maine, and included town manager posts in Winter Harbor, Livermore Falls, and Barre, Vermont.

Tupper, 66, has been recognized numerous times for his leadership and service throughout the region and state. He was the recipient of the Linc Stackpole Manager-of-the-Year Award from the Maine Town, City and County Management Association, as well as the Institute for Civic Leadership Distinguished Alumni Award. He also received the Neal W. Allen Award for Leadership in the Public Sector, along with Cumberland Town Manager Bill Shane and Falmouth Town Manager Nathan Poore, from the Greater Portland Chamber of Commerce.

In his capacity as Town Manager, Tupper plays a leadership role in many regional organizations. That includes serving on the Executive Committee of Greater Portland Council of Governments. He served terms as president of the Maine Town and City Management Association, the Vermont Town and City Management Association, Yarmouth Cares About Neighbors, and served as chairman of Portland Area Comprehensive Transportation System and GPCOG. Tupper currently serves as Vice Chair for Greater Portland Transit District.

“After Nat informed the Council of his intentions to retire, simultaneously three of us exclaimed, “Nat’s irreplaceable!” said David Craig, chairperson of Yarmouth’s Town Council. “ He is, beyond anything else, a very kind, patient, and caring person. It is hard for me to imagine Yarmouth without Nat Tupper in the town manager’s office. Nat is widely acknowledged as one of Maine’s best town managers and his institutional knowledge, wisdom, leadership, and long-range planning will be missed. Fortunately for the Town of Yarmouth, part of Nat’s vast legacy is the highly talented town staff he assembled. We all wish Nat a long, happy, and healthy retirement.”

Town officials will form a search committee to start interviewing candidates for the next town manager.

During Tupper’s 32-year tenure as Yarmouth’s town manager, the community has flourished, and seen a tremendous amount of growth. Some of the major developments that occurred during that time:

● Significant growth and diversification of the tax base which included expansions of Garmin (formerly DeLorme), Tyler Technologies, Patriot Insurance, Intermed, and Forest Falls Drive. The focus on economic development included the establishment of three Tax Increment Financing Districts.

● The acquisition and preservation of more than 600 acres of parks and open space conservation lands including Pratt’s Brook Park, Fels-Groves, the Sweetsir Farm, Riverfront Woods and the Spear Farm preserves.

● The regionalization of 911 dispatch, assessing, ambulance services, animal control, and transit bus services.

● The adoption and implementation of two long-range comprehensive plans and the adoption of form-based zoning.

● Ongoing community study of ways to restore the natural flows and habitat conditions of the Royal River.

● Major construction projects including the Main Street overpass bridge, Phase I of a Main Street streetscape improvement project, several improvements and expansions of NYA, expansion of the Beth Condon Memorial Pathway, upgrades for the wastewater treatment system, renovation of the Merrill Memorial Library, Yarmouth History Center, construction of a new Public Safety Building, Town Garage, Town Hall, renovation of all four public schools and renovations to the Transfer Station and Recycling Center. Major improvements have also included dredge projects in the Royal River and waterfront improvements at the Town Landing, Wharf Road, and Madeleine Point.