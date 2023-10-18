AUGUSTA, Maine — Maine Senate President Troy Jackson likely did not violate residency rules by living part time at an Augusta home while representing Aroostook County, the head of a watchdog agency said in a memo released Wednesday.

Jonathan Wayne, executive director of the Maine Ethics Commission, recommended against a full investigation into Jackson’s case in a memo that came out, one week before the body will take up a request from Rep. John Andrews, R-Paris, for an investigation into Jackson, a Democrat from Allagash.

Though the request is still on the Oct. 25 meeting agenda, the five commissioners often follow staff recommendations. Wayne also noted that other issues raised by Andrews are outside the commission’s legal purview.

Andrews requested the ethics probe after the Maine Wire, the news arm of the conservative Maine Policy Institute, reported in August on Jackson’s pending lawsuit against the former owners of an Augusta home he and his partner occupied from 2019 to 2021.

The report suggested Jackson may have committed fraud by obtaining a Federal Housing Administration loan to purchase the North Belfast Avenue home in 2019 by swearing he would use the property as his “principal residence” for at least a year.

Wayne noted Jackson’s Allagash home is about 300 miles away from the State House in Augusta and that he has “a convincing case” that he remained an Allagash resident while occupying the Augusta home.

Jackson and other lawmakers have owned or rented Augusta properties to cut down on commute times during legislative sessions. The Senate leader told the commission he purchased the home “so I had a temporary place to stay during the week to carry out my duly elected duties.”

Wayne said his staff believes Andrews has not presented “sufficient grounds” to show Jackson may have violated campaign finance law. Wayne added that home loan allegations and other issues in Andrews’ complaint relating to things like travel reimbursement are outside the commission’s authority to investigate.

Jackson returned to the Senate in 2016 and rose to president in 2018. He cannot run for reelection in 2024 due to term limits. Wayne’s note “speaks for itself,” Jackson spokesperson Christine Kirby said.

“It is consistent with our understanding of the law and President Jackson looks forward to the commission meeting next week,” Kirby said.

Andrews insisted Wednesday that if the state determines Jackson’s primary residence was in Allagash, “then he committed a federal crime.” Darcie McElwee, Maine’s U.S. attorney, should investigate the situation, Andrews said.

In a separate case, Rep. Josh Morris, R-Turner, requested the state investigate whether Jackson committed insurance fraud, claiming he knew about a carpenter ant infestation when acquiring the Augusta home in 2019 but did not deal with it before filing a claim two years later for ant-related damage.

Jackson has denied Morris’ accusation and pointed to legal documents showing the 2021 claim was for bathroom water damage. Attorney General Aaron Frey’s office said this month it received Morris’ letter and declined to share additional comment.

