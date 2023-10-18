The pedestrian hit and killed by a driver early Tuesday morning was legally blind, his daughter said.

Allen Emery, 56, died Tuesday after he was hit by a driver at about 6 a.m. while walking on Broadway near McDonald’s.

Emery was legally blind and deaf and walked everywhere, his daughter Brittany Kish said. She said he was wearing a fluorescent, high-visibility vest at the time of the crash, which he wore whenever he walked places.

There was low visibility at the time of the crash. It was dark, rainy and overcast, according to the National Weather Service.

The driver is cooperating with the investigation, Bangor police said previously. Bangor police did not respond to requests for comment.

Emery had moved to Bangor about a month and a half ago, Kish said. He had previously lived in Presque Isle.

Kish said she doesn’t know yet if speed, alcohol, weather or anything else led to the crash.

“That’s the hardest thing for me right now that I don’t have any answers,” she said.

Allen was the 12th pedestrian to be hit by a car in Bangor this year and the first to be killed, according to the Maine Department of Transportation. There were 21 pedestrians hit in 2022, three of whom died. Most crashes happened in the last four months of the year.

Bangor police detectives are requesting anyone who witnessed the crash to call Detective Brody Gibbs at 207-947-7384, ext. 5769, or email at brody.gibbs@bangormaine.gov.

Anonymous tips may be left by calling 207-942-7382, ext. 3.