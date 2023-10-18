Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com

Nay, do we hold the ideals of a country in our hands, wallets, or purses, but yay — we do hold the spirit of America in our hearts, from within the hallowed chamber of the U.S. Congress; gone be the echoes of voices of strength, leadership, and resolve, replaced by cries of the weak, the insecure, and the visionless. That road to chaos, once abandoned, now traveled heavy. Fight the storm and take the helm, for it be a hard course correction is what’s necessary, come about, for the future lies in the opposite direction. Stand proud, stand firm, but most of all, stand for America. For speaker of the House, my hat flies into the ring — for the glory of that nation whose forever enduring legacy — has been to guide humanity to its destiny.

A Prayer for Peace: Hit hard the nails of peace into the caskets of war. Let not despair rule the day and fear rule the dreams at night. Put an end to the blood-stained battlefields and allow then hope to course through the hearts and souls of those who need it. And — Lord; hide no more in the shadows, and come forth in the light of day, so that the world of men will kneel before You — and not the devastation of their own making.

Hope: Beyond the ridge, the sun will rise, fear not the darkness, and close your eyes. From deep within that darkness, and amidst the chaos shall come a voice. Then those who thought they knew me, and those who have yet to hear me, shall find the comfort and peace that was always there. Find me not in the words and actions of those who have led you astray, find me in your hearts! I am the spirit of America, and I am the future.

Carl Altomare

Machiasport