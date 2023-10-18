Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com

The atrocities and horror that Hamas has committed in Israel are unthinkable acts of terror without a doubt. But, approximately half of the population in Gaza is not Hamas soldiers, they are children. When Israel allegedly drops phosphorus bombs, there are kids running from the deadly white plumes that would burn them to the bone. There are no civilian bomb shelters in Gaza, Israel has cut off food and water supplies, and hospitals will soon have no electricity. I think Israel is now terrorizing the population of Gaza, and the world.

I support Israel’s right to root out Hamas, but I think Israel’s government is now the one committing the most blatant war crimes on the scale of something that looks to me like ethnic cleansing — something that sits deep in their own past.

America’s role is not to take sides. Our role is to stand for, demand, and help implement human rights for all — especially innocent women and children, and men. Israel’s government, too, like the government run by Hamas, must be held accountable, not just by the United Nations, but by the United States.

Please write to our senators and representatives, who are the voice of our government and urge them to speak up for the innocent civilians in Gaza as people would for any population whose lives are threatened by leaders who don’t seem to care about the thousands of innocent women and children caught in the crossfire.

Joe Blotnick

Bernard