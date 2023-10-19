Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com

As I read the article in the Bangor Daily News regarding the candidates running for City Council. I was particularly interested in how each would address the homelessness in Bangor. I think Carolyn Fish nailed it! She stated she would create a task force with councilors, city leaders, first responders and outreach workers that will identify where the people who are homeless are coming from.

Finding out where every person on the street is coming from and their needs are fundamental. Once their needs are identified, a plan of action can be formed with a customized resolution.

I also think the city could invest in some of the vacant buildings throughout the city and create cash flow by adding a unit/space for a homeless individual and create a hostel in the other portion. This could contribute to offering reasonable rates for people traveling through, shopping expeditions for our northern neighbors and, finally, all the concertgoers needing lodging. The cash flow could subsidize the homeless folks and help with the maintenance for the building. All of this being controlled by a manager within City Hall.

Dottie Boynton

Bangor

