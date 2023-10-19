Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com

I am writing to express my enthusiastic support for Kim Boucher’s candidacy for Bangor City Council. Her qualifications and dedication make her an outstanding candidate for public office.

With over a decade of experience working for local nonprofits, Boucher has a deep understanding of our community’s needs. Her work within these organizations, as well as her extensive volunteer experience demonstrates her commitment to improving the lives of Bangor’s residents and her passion for service. Boucher’s leadership philosophy, grounded in the idea that leaders should work in the service of others, is exactly what our city needs.

Her data-driven approach and meticulous attention to detail are essential qualities for a city councilor. Bangor deserves leaders who are willing to consider all perspectives and make decisions based on facts and data. Boucher’s track record shows that she is willing to put in the time, energy and effort to make well-informed decisions that benefit all of our residents.

As a local landlord, Boucher works to maintain the properties she owns, while also striving to keep rents affordable for tenants. As a councilor, she would encourage the city to keep landlords accountable by enforcing a certain degree of reinvestment, while also balancing the needs of tenants to have affordable rents.

Boucher’s dedication to creating a better Bangor is evident in her qualifications and her unwavering commitment to the community. I wholeheartedly endorse her and believe she will work diligently to make our city a better place for all.

Kerrie Beckett

Bangor

Election notice: The BDN will stop accepting letters and columns related to the Nov. 7 election on Wednesday, Nov. 1. Not all submissions can be published.