The playoffs are here, but if you can’t make it to the field to watch the games in person, don’t worry. Eight-player football large and small begin postseason play this weekend, and Classes B, C and D have their first playoff games the following weekend. For those that want to watch playoff games from the comfort of their homes, WHOU and 92.9 The Ticket will be live streaming select games around northern Maine.

WHOU will livestream most North regional final games across all six classes, plus all state championship games.

“When it comes to connection [capabilities], there are certain locations that don’t cooperate with us,” WHOU.live Director Zachary Goodwin said. “But we’ll cover all state championship games for sure.”

Regional final games will be played at the home stadiums of the higher seed.

State championship games will be contested at neutral sites: Classes A and B at Fitzpatrick Stadium in Portland on Nov. 18, Classes C and D at Lewiston High School on Nov. 18, and eight-player large and small at Cameron Stadium in Bangor on Nov. 11.

As for regional semifinal and quarterfinal games, WHOU will cover games at its discretion, based on their proximity to Bangor, perceived interest, weather and signal availability.

“We’re going to cover as many games as possible,” Goodwin said. “We shouldn’t have too much trouble.”

WHOU.live is a subscription service that costs $10 a month, or $85 a year.

Ticket TV will be covering select North quarterfinal, semifinal and regional final games. Ticket TV provides free, live video coverage throughout eastern Maine.

“We will be focused on area teams,” brand manager Jim Churchill said. “It is a ‘wait and see’ at this point. Though, we have some teams we expect to be following based upon the standings.”

This Friday, Ticket TV will be streaming the eight-player small North regional quarterfinal of No. 7 Ellsworth/Sumner at No. 2 Bucksport.

WHOU will be covering Friday night’s eight-player small North regional quarterfinal of No. 5 Dexter/Piscataquis at No. 4 Houlton/Hodgdon, in addition to the regular season matchup of Nokomis at Hermon and other games.