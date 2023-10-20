When Damon Matthews started in place of the injured Shakur Smalls at strong safety in the University of Maine’s football game against Stony Brook on Sept. 30, it was Matthews’ first start since 2018.

And that start came when he was playing for Overbrook High School in Pine Hill, New Jersey.

Matthews spent two years at Arizona State University, transferred to Rutgers and played one season there before transferring to UMaine.

He played in three games on special teams in his two seasons at Arizona State and in seven games for Rutgers last season, again on special teams. He had to sit out the 2021 season at Rutgers because he said he didn’t have the credits he needed to be eligible.

A lot of players would have hung up their spikes in frustration. But Matthews stuck it out and is finally being rewarded. In last Saturday’s 24-13 homecoming win over Long Island University, he saved the Black Bears anywhere from six to 10 points.

“My family always taught me perseverance,” Matthews said. “I always knew how good I was. I just needed an opportunity to display it. I’m doing that right now. “

He admitted that he was frustrated at times.

“But if I wasn’t frustrated, it would mean I didn’t care. I definitely felt like I was good enough to play. It was more so a matter of opportunity, timing and everything like that,” Matthews said. “I believe in God. Everything is in God’s hands. I kept my faith strong and I’m here now.”

Matthews has already made a difference in his first start for UMaine.

He forced a fumble at the UMaine 4-yard line by punching the ball out of the ball carrier’s hands. The ball hit the end zone pylon, giving UMaine possession at the 20-yard line.

LIU was already leading 7-0 and could have gone up 10-0 or 14-0 if not for Matthews’ forced fumble.

He has now been credited with a team-high three forced fumbles on the season.

“I’ve got a knack for the football. It’s always been that way,” said the 5-foot-10, 185-pound Matthews, who played linebacker in youth football when he was younger.

“I love interceptions but a fumble is a takeaway as well,” Matthews added. “Good things happen when you run to the ball. That’s something I’ve always been able to do, naturally. I’ve always been a guy who wanted to be around the ball and get the ball.”

Just before the half, he blocked a field goal that prevented three points from going up on the scoreboard for LIU.

“He has a good awareness of the football,” said UMaine head coach Jordan Stevens. “He is a good athlete. He’s strong, compact, he has good movement skills and he is able to break on the ball. He is a really sound player.”

Even though Matthews has started only three games, he is seventh on the team in tackles with 26 and he is second in pass breakups with four, one behind junior cornerback Kahzir “Buggs” Brown. He also has an interception.

“He is a turnover machine,” said UMaine senior free safety Robby Riobe. “And the leadership he brought to the team has been great. He will do anything for our team.”

Matthews wound up at the University of Maine thanks to Rutgers defensive coordinator and former UMaine head coach Joe Harasymiak.

“He told me there was a great group of guys up there and I would be able to maximize my opportunities and potential there,” Matthews said. “He predicted this for me. I love Coach Harasymiak.”

Matthews, who came to UMaine in January, had an outstanding career in high school.

During his four-year, 28-game career as a safety and wide receiver, he was involved in 224 tackles and made 10 interceptions. He recovered two fumbles, broke up two passes and forced a fumble. As a receiver, he caught 112 passes for 1,597 yards and 15 touchdowns.

Matthews said as he has gained more and more playing time this season, he is getting more comfortable.

“The game has definitely slowed down for me. You still have to have great technique and great eyes and everything like that but I feel that I’m at a point now where I can help young guys coming along and also do my job as well. It’s important for me, being a leader now,” Matthews said.

He is looking to continue his strong play over the last four games of the season, beginning with Saturday’s 4 p.m. game at Campbell University in Buies Creek, North Carolina.

UMaine is 2-5 overall and 1-3 in the Coastal Athletic Association while Campbell is 3-3 and 2-2, respectively, and has one of the most prolific offenses in the Football Championship Subdivision.

“I just want to keep doing what I’ve been doing and keep sharpening my tool box,” said Matthews, who has had at least five tackles in four of UMaine’s seven games. “I want to keep on encouraging, keep on leading. I want to get that ball. If you give the offense the ball and get the defense off the field, you have a better chance to win.”